New A2Z AirDock, companion drone are tailored for delivery, patrol

Drone logistics specialist A2Z Drone Delivery has unveiled a new autonomous dock solution and a companion aircraft to support multiple simultaneous drone services. The new A2Z AirDock system enables drones to move between docks, automatically recharge, and pick up or deliver packages.

With the launch of the AirDock, A2Z is broadening its focus beyond just creating hardware to offering a comprehensive drone-network-as-a-service (DNaaS). For this, four different models of the AirDock system are being made available to accommodate different operational requirements:

A2Z AirDock Portable: A mobile dock that is easy to transport and deploy, ideal for expanding service areas on the go. A2Z AirDock Shelter: A weatherproof dock designed for long-term deployments in remote locations, protecting drones during downtime. A2Z AirDock Dual: A permanent structure that can charge two drones simultaneously, easily integrating into urban environments. A2Z AirDock Quad: A high-capacity dock for areas with heavy drone traffic, capable of serving four drones at once.

Aaron Zhang, CEO and cofounder of A2Z Drone Delivery, explains that the AirDock system can enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of drone operations across many applications. By enabling multiple drones to share a network of docks, the system allows for broader coverage and more efficient operations, making autonomous drone services more accessible to a wider range of users.

A key feature of the A2Z AirDock is its simplified design. Unlike traditional drone docking systems that rely on complex moving parts, the AirDock uses a solid-state design, meaning it has no moving parts. This approach improves reliability, reduces maintenance requirements, and lowers costs, making it a practical option for businesses and government agencies alike.

The companion drone for the system, the Longtail AirDock Edition, is an adapted version of A2Z’s established commercial drone platform. This hexacopter is designed to work seamlessly with the AirDock’s automatic charging system. It can carry up to a 5-kilogram payload and fly up to 20 kilometers at an altitude of 200 meters. The drone also features advanced technology for precision landing, ensuring it can operate continuously by hopping from dock to dock for recharging as needed.

Zhang notes that many users of more complex “drone-in-a-box” systems often face challenges with maintenance due to the intricate mechanics involved. A2Z’s AirDock, however, is designed to be more user-friendly and reliable, using data from onboard cameras, sensors, and sonar for precise landings without the need for complex machinery.

To support its new AirDock system, A2Z has also developed a comprehensive client web application. This interface allows operators to monitor and manage drone missions across the AirDock network. Whether for delivery or patrol, clients can track the progress of their drones, schedule missions, view live video feeds, and more, all through a simple dashboard.

The Longtail AirDock Edition drone, meanwhile, is available in two specialized configurations: Longtail Cargo and Longtail Patrol. The Cargo version includes a winch system for safe payload delivery from altitude. In contrast, the Patrol version has a thermal camera, LED spotlight, and onboard megaphone for various oversight and communication tasks.

