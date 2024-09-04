Elsight launches new tech to boost DJI drone security

Elsight’s DroneCommX mounted on a DJI Matrice 350

Elsight, a specialist in connectivity solutions for uncrewed and autonomous systems, has launched an aftermarket upgrade kit for two of DJI’s most popular commercial drones, the Matrice 30 and Matrice 350. Elsight’s DroneCommX solution is designed to enhance the functionality and security of these drones, which are widely used across various sectors including public safety, law enforcement, and emergency response.

One of the standout features of DroneCommX is its ability to reroute all communications through its own multi-link LTE connectivity system. Traditionally, DJI drones use a peer-to-peer (P2P) communication system that, while effective, can be vulnerable to security breaches. By using DroneCommX, all data and video streams from the drone are transmitted through a highly secure connection. This makes it much harder for unauthorized parties to intercept sensitive information, an essential upgrade for law enforcement and emergency services where data integrity is crucial.

DroneCommX also allows these drones to operate beyond the visible line of sight (BVLOS). Typically, drone pilots need to maintain visual contact with their drones or have them fly within a limited range. With DroneCommX, these limitations are lifted, enabling drones to fly to more distant or obstructed locations while being fully controlled from a remote command center. This is particularly beneficial for operations in complex environments, such as urban areas with high-rise buildings or rugged terrains, where maintaining a direct line of sight is challenging.

The DroneCommX kit is powered by Elsight’s Halo technology, a multi-link communication system that has already logged over 250,000 flight hours in the field. Halo’s ability to aggregate multiple IP links into a secure bond ensures that drones maintain continuous communication with their operators, even in the most challenging conditions. Whether in a disaster zone, during a surveillance mission, or conducting a long-range inspection, drones equipped with DroneCommX can transmit high-bandwidth video and data to command centers without interruption.

Another critical feature of DroneCommX is its jam-resistant communication system. Using an aggregated bonded link of four LTE modems, coupled with advanced encryption protocols like M-TLS and AES-256, the risk of losing communication due to jamming attacks is greatly minimized. This makes DroneCommX an attractive option for security-sensitive operations where any loss of communication could have serious consequences.

Elsight’s CEO, Yoav Amitai, explains the motivation behind the development of DroneCommX, saying, “As we are involved with several first responder organizations, we understood that first responder teams would be more effective if they could operate their DJI drone fleet remotely from their headquarters or from a mobile command unit instead of using a hand-held remote-control device. With this ‘wider lens’ of viewing all the data and live video streamed from all the drones, commanders and first responder personnel can make better tactical decisions.”

In addition to these security and operational enhancements, DroneCommX also comes with advanced flight operations management software. This software aids in better planning and automation of drone missions, making the deployment of drone fleets more efficient and less reliant on human oversight.

