DJI drone pilots: Download your US flight data before it’s gone

DJI drone users, if you’ve been syncing your flight records with the company’s servers, it’s time to take action. DJI recently announced that it will no longer support the option to sync flight logs in the United States. Now, the company says access to previously stored flight data will end in mid-October for DJI Fly users, and by November 7 for DJI Pilot users. All flight data stored in the cloud will then be permanently deleted.

This decision by DJI, prompted by US lawmakers debating a potential ban on the company, affects both consumer and enterprise drone operators. Basically, if you’ve ever opted to store your flight data with DJI in the US, now is the time to download and back up your records, regardless of your current location.

How to save your DJI drone flight data

DJI is urging users to download and secure their flight logs before they’re wiped from the cloud. Here’s how you can do it:

For DJI Fly App users: Head to the “Flight Data Center” in the app to download your logs.

For DJI Pilot App users: Navigate to the “Flight Record” section to back up your data.

It’s worth noting that if you miss the deadline, your flight records stored on DJI’s servers will be gone forever. While your drone will still function normally, any data you haven’t saved will be lost and cannot be retrieved later. Thankfully, flight data stored locally on your smartphone, remote controller, or SD card will remain intact.

US pilots flying abroad

If you’re a US-based drone operator traveling overseas, you’ll still have the ability to sync your flight data while flying outside the United States. Once you return, the sync option will disappear again, and cloud syncing will not be available for any flights conducted in the US.

International pilots flying in the US

For drone pilots visiting from other countries, syncing US-based flight records won’t be possible after your stay. Your flight logs will remain accessible only if saved on your local device, so it’s important to manually back them up if needed.

Third-party apps and other concerns

This update won’t affect third-party flight apps built using DJI’s Mobile SDK. If you’re using such apps to manage your drone, your flight records will be safe. However, cloud-based DJI records from US flights must be downloaded before the November 7 deadline.

Essentially, this is the final opportunity for US drone pilots to secure their flight records. After November 7, any records stored in DJI’s cloud servers from US-based flights will vanish. Even if you don’t update your flight app, once the deadline passes, syncing and downloading flight data will no longer be possible.

