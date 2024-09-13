 Skip to main content

DJI teases Osmo Action 5 Pro camera release: What to expect

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 13 2024 - 12:55 am PT
DJI has officially teased its upcoming Osmo Action 5 Pro camera for release on September 19 at 9 a.m. EDT. The teaser, which comes with the tagline “A Pro Rises,” highlights the latest addition to DJI’s action camera lineup, signaling noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor, the Osmo Action 4.

In the promotional video, DJI showcases a series of high-adrenaline sequences that gradually reveal the Osmo Action 5 Pro. Key hints include a large rear OLED display and a more ergonomic design, suggesting that this camera is poised to take on rugged environments with enhanced ease of use and visibility under various lighting conditions​.

One of the standout features leaked ahead of the release is the 4K/120fps recording at a 4:3 aspect ratio, providing greater flexibility for creators. This model is also expected to introduce 40 MP still photography, and its new CMOS sensor, rumored to have 2.4 µm pixel size, promises improved dynamic range for stunningly detailed shots. Additionally, DJI is said to include electronic subject tracking, ensuring smooth, centered footage of moving subjects without needing a gimbal.

A feature that will excite many content creators is the 10-bit D-Log M color profile, allowing for direct color correction on both OLED screens, which are now brighter, reaching up to 1000 nits. With larger displays and thinner bezels, the Osmo Action 5 Pro will likely appeal to those seeking a high-performance camera for adventure sports, vlogging, and professional shoots​.

Given the buzz and advanced features rumored, the Osmo Action 5 Pro is set to be a game-changer in the action camera market, likely attracting professionals and enthusiasts alike. More details will be confirmed during the official launch next week​.

