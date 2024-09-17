DJI Air 3S drone bags FCC certification ahead of launch

DJI Air 3S appears to be on the cusp of global launch as the drone has surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The FCC listing confirms the model number (CZ3SCL) for the new DJI drone.

Air 3S will succeed the dual-camera Air 3 drone, which features 1/1.3-inch sensors, up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and the DJI O4 HD video transmission system. According to the FCC listing, the upcoming drone will feature a slightly bigger battery (4,276mAh) than the Air 3’s 4,241mAh.

Previous leaks have indicated that DJI Air 3S could offer major camera upgrades, including new shooting modes, enhanced dynamic range for low-light photography, and possibly a larger 1-inch sensor with a smaller 1/1.3-inch sensor. Users may also be able to capture stunning panorama shots with a resolution of up to 13,000 x 6,500 pixels directly from the drone.

DJI unveiled the $199 Neo, its lightest and most compact drone to date, weighing just under 5 ounces (135g), earlier this month. Designed to capture everyday moments, Neo is super easy to use – no remote control, just one “mode” button for QuickShots or voice-operated. It can take off and land from the palm of your hand and has a flight time of up to 18 minutes.

The tech giant’s next offering comes as soon as Sept. 19, likely the Osmo Action 5 Pro camera. And now the Air 3S’ appearance on the FCC database indicates an imminent launch for the drone.

Read more: DJI makes Neo’s RC-N3 compatible with Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 drones

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.