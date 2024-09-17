 Skip to main content

DJI Air 3S drone bags FCC certification ahead of launch

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 17 2024 - 4:23 am PT
0 Comments
dji air 3s drone fcc

DJI Air 3S appears to be on the cusp of global launch as the drone has surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The FCC listing confirms the model number (CZ3SCL) for the new DJI drone.

Air 3S will succeed the dual-camera Air 3 drone, which features 1/1.3-inch sensors, up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and the DJI O4 HD video transmission system. According to the FCC listing, the upcoming drone will feature a slightly bigger battery (4,276mAh) than the Air 3’s 4,241mAh.

Previous leaks have indicated that DJI Air 3S could offer major camera upgrades, including new shooting modes, enhanced dynamic range for low-light photography, and possibly a larger 1-inch sensor with a smaller 1/1.3-inch sensor. Users may also be able to capture stunning panorama shots with a resolution of up to 13,000 x 6,500 pixels directly from the drone.

DJI unveiled the $199 Neo, its lightest and most compact drone to date, weighing just under 5 ounces (135g), earlier this month. Designed to capture everyday moments, Neo is super easy to use – no remote control, just one “mode” button for QuickShots or voice-operated. It can take off and land from the palm of your hand and has a flight time of up to 18 minutes.

The tech giant’s next offering comes as soon as Sept. 19, likely the Osmo Action 5 Pro camera. And now the Air 3S’ appearance on the FCC database indicates an imminent launch for the drone.

Read more: DJI makes Neo’s RC-N3 compatible with Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 drones

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
FCC

FCC
DJI Air 3S

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications