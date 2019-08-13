Today, DJI launches the DJI Osmo Mobile 3, or as we like to call it, the “ultimate Instagram gimbal for your iPhone!”

DJI Mavic Pro

The Chinese drone gimbal maker has outdone itself yet again by making the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smaller, more capable and less expensive! You can now fold the gimbal so that it will be easier to take it with you wherever you go. You can easily switch between landscape and portrait photography or videography. And it will retail for $119 or $139 with a special tripod for those time lapses or pano shots and a carrying bag. You can buy them at the official DJI online store as of today, or at your Apple store as of tomorrow. Other retailers, such as Amazon , should have them in stock within a few days.

The folding DJI Osmo Mobile 3

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is the ideal Instagram gimbal for your iPhone or other smartphones. With its new locking, folding mechanism, this is an ultra-portable stabilizer that you can take with you anywhere.

With the Osmo Mobile 3, you can create super-steady video footage while using active track and other features through the new DJI Mimo app. And with 15 hours of battery life, you don’t have to worry that you will run out of juice!

“When we began designing Osmo Mobile 3, we went back to the drawing board with the goal of creating a portable yet intuitive product that uses the latest DJI technology,” said Paul Pan, senior product manager. “We are excited to introduce DJI’s first gimbal with a folding design and hope it inspires our customers to imagine new ways of recording content with their mobile phones.”

One of the features that will be extra useful for the Instagram crowd, and really any content creator, is the ability to switch between portrait and landscape mode by simply pressing the Mode (M) button twice. No more fiddling with your phone. Pressing the M button three times will flip between the normal camera and selfie mode.

The ports have been relocated so that it is now easier than ever to connect an external microphone or charge the device. DJI also reintroduced the trigger on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. This is a very handy feature, as it helps you to lock the gimbal, rotate it, or re-center it when tracking a subject. ActiveTrack 3.0 makes it really simple to use the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 to follow your subject. A dedicated zoom slider allows you to get really close to the action without touching your phone and possibly messing up your video footage. Smart!

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 special modes

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 uses the advanced DJI Mimo app and offers fun and creative preprogrammed modes. Connect to the device with Bluetooth 5.0 and take advantage of these features:

Story Mode: Bring creative editing to your video with a host of preset music, video transitions, and filters. Choose one of 13 fun templates and Mimo will handle the camera movement for you. After shooting, Mimo automatically generates your very own professionally edited short video, ready to be shared.

Bring creative editing to your video with a host of preset music, video transitions, and filters. Choose one of 13 fun templates and Mimo will handle the camera movement for you. After shooting, Mimo automatically generates your very own professionally edited short video, ready to be shared. Gesture Control: Easily snap a selfie without pressing any buttons. Once Gesture Control is enabled, show a “peace sign” or put up your palm, and Osmo Mobile 3 will begin a photo timer countdown.

Easily snap a selfie without pressing any buttons. Once Gesture Control is enabled, show a “peace sign” or put up your palm, and Osmo Mobile 3 will begin a photo timer countdown. Sport Mode: Similar to the useful feature from the DJI Ronin series, Sport mode increases the response speed of the device to keep up when shooting fast-moving scenes.

Similar to the useful feature from the DJI Ronin series, Sport mode increases the response speed of the device to keep up when shooting fast-moving scenes. ActiveTrack 3.0: DJI’s image recognition and deep learning algorithms allow Osmo Mobile 3 to recognize and follow subjects of your choice, perfect for capturing family moments easily with a tap.

DJI’s image recognition and deep learning algorithms allow Osmo Mobile 3 to recognize and follow subjects of your choice, perfect for capturing family moments easily with a tap. TimeLapse and MotionLapse: If you’re looking to turn minutes into seconds, Timelapse is perfect for capturing unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you, while Motionlapse adds the dynamic element of movement to your Timelapse by setting points for the camera to move to.

If you’re looking to turn minutes into seconds, Timelapse is perfect for capturing unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you, while Motionlapse adds the dynamic element of movement to your Timelapse by setting points for the camera to move to. HyperLapse: Take the appealing visuals from Timelapse and add movement by manually moving Osmo Mobile 3 with you. Additionally, HyperLapse not only supports real-time Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) but also ActiveTrack 3.0.

Take the appealing visuals from Timelapse and add movement by manually moving Osmo Mobile 3 with you. Additionally, HyperLapse not only supports real-time Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) but also ActiveTrack 3.0. Panorama: Get a wider perspective with panorama mode. Users can choose between 3×3 and 180-degree panorama modes.

Get a wider perspective with panorama mode. Users can choose between 3×3 and 180-degree panorama modes. Slow Motion: Slow down the world around you with 4X or 8X Slow Motion.

Price and availability

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is available today for purchase at www.dji.com, flagship stores, and retail partners including Apple, starting at $119 USD for the standard version, which includes Osmo Mobile 3, wrist strap, storage pouch, and anti-slip pads, or $139 USD for the Osmo Mobile 3 combo, which includes all the components of the standard version along with the Osmo Grip Tripod and the Osmo Carrying Case. Additionally, Osmo Mobile 3 is covered under the Osmo Shield service for an extra fee of $10 USD.

Photos of the DJI Osmo Mobile 3

What do you think about the new DJI Osmo Mobile 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, and sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos