SkyWatch.AI Drone Insurance, a leading risk-assessment and InsurTech platform for the drone industry, announced today its partnership with Drone U, one of the largest US professional drone training communities. SkyWatch.AI recognizes that quality remote pilot training and education are vital components in the safe advancement of the commercial UAS industry, and are essential in an industry where there is an increasing number of commercial remote pilots. With SkyWatch.AI, Drone U’s Flight Mastery graduates will be eligible for lower insurance rates based on their flight experience.

“Drone U has been with SkyWatch.AI since the very beginning, and we are proud to support an educational program that is utilized by the National Transportation Safety Board as one of the required training programs for their drone pilots,” said Tomer Kashi SkyWatch.AI CEO and Co-Founder. “From working closely with thousands of drone pilots across the US, we know that safe planning and flying are crucial elements of prolonged success for drone professionals. That’s why education and experience, such as that offered by Drone U, will provide true value to the growing drone pilot community. Providing an adequate and affordable insurance solution is our way of showing that we value their efforts.” Paul Aitken, Drone U’s Co-Founder & CTO added ”We are excited to partner with SkyWatch.AI who has provided an innovative solution to a critical problem of the professional drone industry, while keeping airspace safety and responsibility in mind. This partnership allows us to respond to the growing needs of our community by offering our Flight Mastery students both recognition and affordable drone insurance from a well-respected provider.”

About the Drone U & Flight Mastery

Drone U is one of the largest drone training providers in the United States offering a suite of over 30 online classes on its website. In addition, they offer in-person operational drone training and advanced photogrammetry trainings at locations across the United States. Drone U’s Flight Mastery course offers a dozen sequential flight exercises designed to prepare students for all facets of drone flight & emergencies. The Flight Mastery program provides a sequential framework to support and verify a UAS operator’s safety proficiency, competence, and reliability. Flight mastery instills strict habits and routines to ensure scalable operations conducted with risk-based performance standards in mind.

About SkyWatch.AI

SkyWatch.AI is the world’s first on-demand, telematics-based insurance platform for the drone industry. The SkyWatch.AI platform leverages the power of machine learning to assess and mitigate risks and provide tailor-made hourly and monthly coverage for drone pilots across the US and UK. Drone insurance in the US is provided by SkyWatch Insurance Services, Inc. a licensed insurance broker in all US states where SkyWatch.AI operates and is underwritten by STARR Indemnity & Liability Company, the largest aviation insurer in the US (“A”, Excellent rating by A.M. best).

