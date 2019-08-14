Yes, you read that correctly. The DJI Phantom 4 Advanced is back in stock at the official DJI online store. After months of being out of stock, as were many of the accessories, the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced is back for now. We do not know how many are available or for how long DJI will offer them online, but if you have been waiting for the iconic quadcopter’s return with its 1-inch sensor and mechanical shutter. Well, this is your chance.

Note: we expect the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 to make its return shortly as well. The latest news is that it will be back in September.

Update: less than one hour after posting this article the Phantom 4 Advanced was out of stock again.

DJI Phantom 4 Advanced for sale again

We announced not too long ago that we were expecting the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 to return to the store sometime in October, and we recently updated that forecast to September. However, we were not expecting the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced to make its return right away as well.

So, today’s quiet return of the P4A to the official DJI online store comes as a bit of a surprise to us. A very welcome one at that though.

For many people, the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced will be the perfect quadcopter to use in professional jobs. We still hear stories from commercial pilots that some customers prefer to see a Phantom over a Mavic drone. Furthermore, the Phantoms seem to outperform the Mavics in high-wind conditions and are easier to hand-catch.

The Phantom 4 Advanced lacks some of the pro features that the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 will bring you. Some of the benefits that the P4PV2.0 offers for an additional $300 are:

Quieter props (Aircraft noise has been reduced by up to 4dB* (60%) for quieter, more enjoyable flights).

OcuSync video transmission

5 directions of obstacle sensing and 4 directions of obstacle avoidance.

On the DJI website they explain the differences between the Phantom 4 Pro and Phantom 4 Advanced as follows:

“The Phantom 4 Advanced inherits most of the functions of the Phantom 4 Pro. However, in order to increase affordability, unlike the Phantom 4 Pro the Phantom 4 Advanced does not have rear vision sensors and two infrared sensors in its FlightAutonomy system. Also, its remote controller does not support the 5.8 GHz frequency band and Tapfly Backward has been removed.”

The batteries are still out of stock, unfortunately. Although you should be able to find those here.

What do you think about the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced return? Let us know in the comments below.

