The world’s largest drone maker, DJI, has almost no drones available at their official online store in the US. We just checked their website and put together a little overview to show that almost all DJI drones are out of stock at the official DJI online store.

DJI Mavic Pro

Almost all DJI drones are out of stock

The world’s largest drone maker, DJI, has hardly any drones available for purchase in their online store in the US.

Currently, the only drones you can buy are the DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo in all colors, the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum, the DJI Mavic Pro 2, but only in combination with the DJI Smart Controller, the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom with or without DJI Smart Controller, the DJI Inspire 2, and the Ryze Tello in all variations. We left the Tello from Ryze Tech out of the table below because it is “officially” not a DJI drone.

The big sellers such as the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and the entire Phantom 4 series are out of stock as well. Two days ago, the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced reappeared for a very short time in the official DJI online store but sold out quickly. Yesterday evening, the Phantom batteries were available for a short period as well, but they too sold out almost immediately.

We have heard from industry insiders that the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 will become available again in September for some time. We do not know if the P4A will be making a comeback as well, but we hope so.

Note: Some of the retailers listed at the bottom of this article might still have some drones in stock. So be sure to check with them if the drone of your choice is no longer available through DJI directly.

DJI drone Availability DJI Spark Controller Combo – Alpine White Out of stock DJI Spark Fly More Combo – Alpine White Out of stock DJI Spark Controller Combo – Lava Red Out of stock DJI Spark Fly More Combo – Lava Red Out of stock DJI Mavic Air Arctic White Out of stock DJI Mavic Air Onyx Black Out of stock DJI Mavic Air Flame Red Out of stock DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Arctic White Available DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Onyx Black Available DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Flame Red Available DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Available DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Fly More Combo Available DJI Mavic 2 Pro Out of stock DJI Mavic 2 Pro & DJI Goggles RE Out of stock DJI Mavic 2 Pro & DJI Smart Controller Available DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Available DJI Mavic 2 Zoom & DJI Goggles RE Out of stock DJI Mavic 2 Zoom & DJI Smart Controller Available DJI Phantom 4 Advanced Out of stock DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 Out of stock DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 & DJI Goggles RE Out of stock DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ V2.0 Out of stock DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ V2.0 & DJI Goggles RE Out of stock DJI Inspire 2 Available DJI Inspire 2 Professional Out of stock DJI Inspire 2 Premium Out of stock

The large number of DJI drones currently listed as out of stock on the DJI website leave many guessing as to what DJI’s plans are. The holiday shopping season is almost around the corner, and it’s hard to imagine that DJI will not have any kind of exciting drone product on the shelves for people to buy.

One option is that the recently exposed DJI Mavic Mini (or Mavic Air 2 or Spark 2) might make a surprise introduction before the shopping season kicks off. However, that doesn’t leave DJI with a lot of time, since the shopping season starts at around Thanksgiving in the US.

Further complicating things is the ongoing trade war between the US and China and the threat of increasing tariffs.

What do you think is going to happen? Are we going to see any new DJI drone before year’s end? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos