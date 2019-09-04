DJI raises prices of Care Refresh by more than 15% for DJI Mavic 2

This doesn’t really come as a surprise, although I didn’t check for it right away when I wrote yesterday’s posts about DJI raising their prices as a result of the trade tariffs taking effect. DJI has now also raised the prices on their DJI Care Refresh packages. Apple seems to be absorbing most of the tariffs so that they don’t impact consumers in the US. So why does DJI simply pass them on to us drone enthusiasts?

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI raises prices of Care Refresh

As a result of the trade tariffs imposed on products imported into the US from China, DJI also decided to increase the Care Refresh packages.

DJI Mavic 2

DJI Care Refresh for the Mavic 2 will now cost you USD $159 instead of the old price of USD $139, which was still in place on August 30, 2019.

Plans Included: Two Fast Replacements — DJI Care Refresh offers up to two replacement units* within one year, giving you total peace of mind. Comprehensive Coverage — Covers accidents such as user error and collisions. We’ll replace your aircraft even if it’s water damaged. VIP After-Sales Service — Get prioritized support and skilled advice from DJI’s product experts. All shipping fees are covered by DJI.

DJI Phantom 4 Pro Series

DJI Care Refresh+ (Phantom 4 Pro Series) will now cost you USD $139, and DJI Care Refresh (Phantom 4 Pro Series) will now cost you USD $169. I believe both prices have been increased as a result of the trade tariffs, although I haven’t been able to confirm that definitively yet. If you recently bought any of these packages, please let me know the price you paid in the comments below. Thanks.

What do you think about the tariffs impacting DJI’s prices? Does this simply feel like a consumption tax imposed on drone enthusiasts? Do you think that DJI should absorb the tariffs, as Apple seems to do, instead of passing them on to us? Let us know in the comments and poll below.

