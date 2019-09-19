DJI announces methane gas detector and spotlight for Matrice drones

Ahead of its annual Airworks event in Los Angeles, DJI announces two new payloads powered by DJI Skyport, the U10 AUV Based Laser Methane Leakage Detector and the Wingsland z15 Gimbal Spotlight for Matrice drones. These payloads are aimed at enterprise customers.

DJI Mavic Pro

Methane gas detector and spotlight for Matrice drones

Ailf Instruments – U10 UAV Based Laser Methane Leakage Detector

The U10 is a light-weight, high-sensitivity gas detector based on Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS), which enables rapid identification of methane from up to 100 m away, or at a concentration as low as 5ppm.m. Powered by DJI SkyPort, the U10 can be seamlessly integrated with DJI Matrice 200 Series V1 and V2 platforms.

Accurate results from afar: Get real-time readings on the concentration of methane from up to 100 m away, adjust the pitch of the gimbal to pinpoint gas leaks in dangerous or hard-to-reach areas while keeping personnel safe.

Visualize the Detection: The high sensitivity allows detection at a concentration as low as 5ppm.m. Receive concentration data in just 25 ms, so you can make decisions quickly. Gain an aerial overview of the suspected leakage site through the 720p visual camera.

Automated Workflows: Plan flight missions and view flight paths, monitor gas concentration levels and historical trends in real-time, and flag specific points along the flight route for abnormalities, and generate inspection reports – all through the α-ONE iOS application.

Applications: Critical Facility Inspection: Use DJI’s leading drone platforms equipped with the U10 to inspect and maintain facilities like Liquid Natural Gas plants, gas storage tanks, and gas pipelines in areas such that are difficult for human operators to access, such as mountains or rivers. With the U10, users can detect and monitor methane leakages accurately to make informed response decisions quickly.

Wingsland Z15 Gimbal Spotlight

The Wingsland Z15 is a bright, 3-axis stabilized gimbal spotlight with high power beads. Powered by DJI SkyPort, it has an operating range of up to 150 m and can be easily integrated onto DJI Matrice 200 Series V1 and V2 drones, lighting the space at night or in lowlight conditions for users in firefighting, emergency response, law enforcement and beyond.

Modes: Switch between Always on, Flashing, and SOS modes for different environments and applications.

Air Cooling System: The built-in air-cooling system prevents the spotlight from overheating by constantly dissipating heat.

Intelligent Protection: The Wingsland Z15 is protected against overheating. The system will automatically adjust when the internal temperature exceeds 90°C.

Supports Dual Downward Gimbals: The Wingsland Z15 can be used with DJI Zenmuse payloads on DJI aircraft that include a dual-downward gimbal, helping to illuminate operations.

Applications

Public Safety: Thanks to its high luminance and long operating range, the Wingsland Z15 provides public safety officials crucial visibility in lowlight conditions across many different types of missions, helping teams gain an aerial overview over a large area. Some applications include:

Firefighting: light up a path to guide the public to a safe place after a fire or a natural disaster.

Emergency Response/Search and Rescue: locate missing persons in hard-to-reach areas when visibility is low.

Law Enforcement: act as a flexible light source for crowd management, forensic investigations, or routine patrols.

Infrastructure/Facility Repair and Maintenance: When power suddenly cuts off or when structures collapse at night, the Wingsland Z15 can be used to light up a large area from the air so that emergency repairs can be conducted in an efficient, timely manner. This will help keep both the public and the personnel safe as well as save costs.

DJI is excited to announce the availability of 2 payloads powered by DJI SkyPort: a methane gas detector and a bright spotlight. Contact your local official DJI dealers for more information, and learn more at https://t.co/JsNMR0Da2n pic.twitter.com/OA9Ylk7xpi — DJI Enterprise (@DJIEnterprise) September 18, 2019

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos