Dutch drone pilot who used drone to photograph Tahrir square released

The Dutch drone pilot who was arrested after taking aerial photos with his drone from Tahrir square in Cairo has now been released from jail according to the Dutch foreign ministry.

DJI Mavic Pro

Dutch drone pilot released from jail

43-year-old Pieter Bas Habes from Amsterdam was arrested by Egyptian authorities after using his drone to take aerial images of Tahrir square.

The Dutch drone pilot was arrested on September 22 after flying his drone over the square in Cairo. Egyptian authorities claimed that he was using his unmanned aircraft to film protests against the regime. A number of other tourists were arrested on similar charges, according to DutchNews.nl.

In an interview with Habes on an Egyptian television station, the Dutchman said that he had flown his drone from the hotel roof terrace to film the hotel itself. Hotel staff spotted him and alerted the local police.

Habes had been on a motorcycle tour through Africa when he was arrested. After not having heard from him for several days, his family had reported the Dutch drone pilot missing.

Needless to say that when you plan on flying your drone in foreign countries, make sure you are aware of the local rules and regulations. Compared to this Aussie couple, it seems that Habes got off fairly easy.

What do you think about using your drone while traveling? Have you experienced similar instances when flying abroad? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos