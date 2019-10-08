DJI Mavic Mini confirmed in FCC database filing

Earlier this morning, FCC filings were released for two new DJI products. We will get right to the point here. The DJI Mavic Mini is confirmed in this latest FCC filing. There is also a second product that will most likely be the remote controller for the new mini foldable drone from the Chinese drone maker.

DJI Mavic Mini confirmed in FCC filing

Many people started to wonder whether we would see any real drone products at all from DJI this year still. Luckily, those who were getting worried can relax now as the new DJI Mavic Mini is confirmed in an FCC database filing.

The two FCC filings are:

We first reported on the DJI Mavic Mini almost two months ago when photos were leaked. The anticipation for this new drone runs quite high as it expected to be a sub-250-gram drone. According to the latest rumors, this small foldable unmanned aircraft will weigh in at 245 grams which will put it right below the 250-gram or 0.55 lbs weight limit. This is important as it means that in many countries the rules and regulations for a drone this small are a lot less strict. In the US it means that you will NOT need to register it with the FAA for instance.

Highlights of the new DJI Mavic Mini

In one of our earlier articles, we shared the rumored and expected specs for the new DJI Mavic Mini. Some of the highlights of this new mini foldable drone are:

Apart from the weight and size, we are also happy to report that the DJI Mavic Mini will be available with a remote controller . We all know that flying a drone directly from your smartphone is less than ideal.

. We all know that flying a drone directly from your smartphone is less than ideal. The DJI Mavic Mini will have a flight time of about 18 minutes , which in a real-life situation will probably mean slightly less than 15 minutes.

, which in a real-life situation will probably mean slightly less than 15 minutes. Almost as much as the DJI Spark but from a much lighter drone. And, the DJI Mavic Mini will have obstacle avoidance.

The new DJI mini-drone will have a range (in the US) of 3.1 miles or about 5 kilometers and a top speed of 31mph or about 50 kilometers per hour.

or about 5 kilometers and a or about 50 kilometers per hour. Furthermore, the drone will shoot 12MP stills (1/2.3″ CMOS sensor), shoot 4K@30fps , 2.7K@60fps, 1080p@120fps video.

(1/2.3″ CMOS sensor), shoot , 2.7K@60fps, 1080p@120fps video. We still expect the price of the DJI Mavic Mini to be $399 and for the mini-drone to be released well before the Q4 shopping season.

