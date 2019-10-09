Defense contractor Raytheon is working on a DJI Aeroscope alternative to spot drones flying illegally over stadiums during sporting events and concerts. Raytheon’s solution also locates the drone pilot. Btw if you want to read how you can fly legally near stadiums during events read this article here.

Marcus Weisgerber writes for Defense One:

The technology is already being tested at venues in the United States and has led to the apprehension of at least four people, according to Raytheon, one of the companies that makes counter-drone systems.

“Drones are becoming a significant nuisance factor for everything from concert venues to football venues…where everybody is concerned about it,” said Todd Probert, vice president of command and control, space and intelligence at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.

While Raytheon is better known as a military supplier, executives see a growing market for non-lethal counter-drone technology that could be used by law enforcement or stadium operators.

“The solutions we’re putting in the field do two things; they identify where the drone is, which is important, but they also identify where the source of control of the drone is,” Probert said.

During a recent test at a concert, Probert said, Raytheon’s technology spotted four drones and the operators. The locations of the people flying the drones were then given to police.