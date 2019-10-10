FreeFly is throwing a party to celebrate launch Alta X drone

FreeFly Systems is throwing a party to celebrate their recent launch of the Alta X drone, which is said to be the “world’s toughest drone”. The event will take place on Friday, October 11th and Saturday, October 12th at the company’s headquarters in Woodinville, Washington. For more details see below.

Celebrate the launch of the Alta X drone

Description We’re having a party! We are excited to show off Alta X! And what better place to do that than at Freefly HQ? Friday, October 11th Come spend the afternoon with us in Woodinville, WA. Meet the team that made Alta X possible and see how we build it. Saturday, October 12th This day is all about flying. It’s hard to understand what Alta X is capable of until you see and hear it in action. Check the weather before you pack for this trip: if it’s going to be damp, bring boots and a rain jacket! More details will come as we get this setup but we wanted to get you the dates so you can get it on your calendar and arrange travel. Location Freefly HQ 15540 Woodinville-Redmond RD NE, STE A800 Woodinville, Washington 98072

