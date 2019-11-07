HGLRC Parrot 120 – A fun FPV Twig drone

The HGLRC Parrot 120 is another twig class FPV drone. A twig is somewhere in between a toothpick and a micro FPV quad. Twigs typically are between 50 and 100 grams and can fly 2-4S batteries. This HGLRC Parrot is one of the better twig class drones I’ve flown.

If you are new to flying FPV and you aren’t sure where to start we’ve put together a three-part series on where to begin. You can check that out here. Getting into the FPV hobby might seem intimidating and there’s a lot of new lingo. If you’d like a little clarification on things like twigs, toothpicks, whoops, VTXs and more then check out the video below or read more about that in our recent article here.

HGLRC Parrot 120

There are a lot of things to like about the HGLRC Parrot 120. It looks and performs a lot like a full-size FPV quad. It is 120 mm from motor to motor and weighs in at 58 grams. It uses an F4 flight controller and a 15 amp 4-in-1 ESC. The VTX is switchable from pit/25/100/200/400 mw. It is really nice to have that high powered 400 mw option. Flying at 400 mw will allow you better video reception especially if you are flying around obstacles or at a distance.

The motors are HGLRC’s 1103, 8000 KV brushless motors and they perform quite well. HGLRC includes Gemfan two blade 65 mm press-fit propellers. The FPV camera is the Caddx Turbo Eos 2. I received mine with a FrSky XM+ receiver and is was installed nicely on top of the stack. This is a pretty solid package for about $120.

HGLRC Parrot performance

This little quad is a ripper. It performs exceptionally well on a 3S battery. I tested it on 2S and 4S as well but I found that 3S was the sweet spot. The Parrot 120 feels locked in and is a fun freestyle quad. I also found it to be quite durable. The 2mm carbon fiber frame stood up to quite a bit of abuse. This little quad can handle a crash. Flying the Parrot 120 feels a lot like flying a full size 5″ quad. The TPU printed canopy threw me off initially but it seems to be the ideal material for a drone like this. A hard plastic shell would not have held up in some of my crashes. It is definitely a well-made drone.

The Parrot 120 is a lot lighter than most of the other Twig class drones I’ve been flying. It also doesn’t have the raw power that some of them do. However, it is very well put together and the lack of weight allows it to be very flyable and quite agile. The Eachine Twig, for example, has a ton of power and an HD camera but it lacks the refinement and agility of the Parrot 120. There seems to be more variance in the Twig class of FPV drone, so you will have to decide what characteristics you are looking for in a quad.

My favorite Twig drone

Right now I would have to say this HGLRC Parrot 120 is my favorite Twig class drone. It is slightly larger than a toothpick but not quite big enough to be classified as a micro. It is a lot quieter and safer to fly than a full-size FPV quad.

I go back and forth between my Larva X twig and the new Parrot 120. The Larva X is a little smaller and has the ability to record the flights onboard the drone. The Parrot 120 is a little bigger and a little more maneuverable. Both are excellent and you won’t go wrong choosing either.

If you are looking for a good small-sized FPV drone then I would definitely recommend this Parrot 120. Check the price of the HGLRC Parrot 120 here.

