Before you fly the DJI Mavic Mini do this first [firmware update and more]

Before you fly the DJI Mavic Mini do this first. I know when you receive the new mini-drone from DJI, you really only want to unbox it as fast as you can, charge the batteries and start flying. But, before you do that, do these things first, which includes a firmware update.

DJI Mavic Pro

Before you fly the DJI Mavic Mini do this first

So here’s the list of what you should do before flying your DJI Mavic Mini for the first time!

Unbox the drone (duh)

Charge all the batteries until they are at 100%

While the batteries are charging, go to the FAA website not to register but to learn how to fly safely and responsibly

Download the DJI Fly app (see here for instructions on where to download)

While you’re at it, also download the B4UFLY, UASidekick, and Kittyhawk apps so you’ll where you can safely fly your drone

Remove the gimbal cover from the drone and make sure the camera moves freely in all directions

Startup the drone, the controller and the DJI Fly app on your phone

Connect to the DJI Mavic Mini

Firmware update!

Calibrate the camera and IMU

Calibrate compass preferably outside in large open space with no metal objects around

Launch the drone and have fun flying!

This list was put together with help from Lauren D. from the Calgary drone group, who added:

Another tip for you when you get your mini. When you complete your unboxing, remove the gimbal lock and ensure the gimbal moves freely in all required directions. I have found that some are “jammed” and don’t rotate left and right. If you encounter this, lightly pull the camera forward just a little to unlock it. Gimbal should move freely. REMEMBER TO DO THIS BEFORE POWERING UP THE FIRST TIME.

What do you think about the DJI Mavic Mini? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos