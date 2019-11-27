See inside DJI Mavic Mini remote controller and the drone

Not long ago at all, we reported on this video in which a DJI Mavic Mini (from DJI or Amazon) was taken apart. However, the good people from RC Geeks in the UK took things one step further and let us see inside the DJI Mavic Mini remote controller and let us examine some of the chipsets and processors being used in this mini drone.

DJI Mavic Pro

Inside the DJI Mavic Mini

In their blog post, the RC Geeks say that they have made a tradition of taking any new tech apart as they (and we) love to see the inner-workings of the latest drone technology. So, in this case, they took apart a brand new DJI product and let us see inside the DJI Mavic Mini after it was completely dissembled.

In a series of photos, we get to see the inside of the DJI Mavic Mini and examine the sensors, chipsets, processors as well as the inside of the foldable arms, remote controller, and battery.

RC Geek does warn that:

This is not intended to be an instructive guide for dismantling your drone, but more a documentation of our investigation into the architecture of the new quadcopter. We take no responsibility for any potentially warranty-invalidating work carried out on your Mavic by yourself, it is at your own risk.

The tools that they used were:

J00 and J000 Crosshead

Small flat head

1.5mm hex driver

Spudger or plastic pry tool

Sharp craft knife

In their photos, they also show the Ambarella processor that enables the DJI Mavic Mini to create such good photos and video footage. Will we get to see the same in the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 Pro?

What do you think about seeing inside the DJI Mavic Mini? Anything that stands out to you in particular? Let us know in the comments below.

Photos: courtesy of RC Geeks

