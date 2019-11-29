As I’m sure most of our readers know by now, DroneDJ has been working together with the Drone U. One of the things that have come out of our partnership are out weekly news podcasts that you can find here. Today, The Drone U has launched its largest sales event ever. The Drone U Black Friday Promotion with discounts of up to 40% on their online training courses that include things like Part 107, Mapping and general drone business practices. Check out the details below, but hurry up as they will only last for another 9 hours or so as of the publication of this article.

The Drone U Black Friday Promotion

For the next nine hours or so, the Drone U has the following special offers for you:

40% off of their annual membership for their extensive online training courses, which include training for your Part 107 license, Mapping and general drone business practices.

15% off of any in-person training

10% off of the Drone U annual Fly-In Challenge

Training with the Drone U has many benefits apart from getting access to a wealth of knowledge and an amazing community of drone pilots. One of them is the discount graduates from the Drone U Flight Mastery Class receive as a result of their partnership with SkyWatch.

What do you think about these Drone U Black Friday discounts? Excited to get started? Well, today is your chance!

