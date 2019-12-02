DJI Mavic Mini DIY Creative Kit shows off your creative side

The DJI Mavic Mini is the latest drone to come from DJI to join the famous Mavic line. The Mavic Mini’s low price tag means beginners and younger pilots will be flying for the first time, and what better way to fly than with a customizable drone. The DJI Mavic Mini DIY Creative Kit is the perfect addition adding a unique and fully custom look to your Mavic Mini.

DJI Mavic Mini DIY Creative Kit lets you show off your creative side

Along with the release of the DJI Mavic Mini, DJI introduced a few new accessories such as a charging stand and a snap-on LED display to make it your own. The one accessory I am looking at today is the DIY Creative Kit from PGY Tech.

The DIY Creative Kit aims to make your Mavic Mini unique and to create a product to better appeal to new and younger pilots.

The kit includes six skins for the Mavic Mini, with three of them being blank skins, two have a coloring-in template and a ready to go Mavic skin. The kit also includes six wet and dry cleaning wipes and five colored markers.

I managed to create the DroneDJ logo, using the supplied markers and a blank template. The logo turned out fairly great but was prone to smudging, and it was easily be rubbed out. I also used the template to color in the Mavic design, which was just as easy. Applying the skin to the drone was a little tricky to line up and applying it without smudging the marker.

The Mavic Mini DIY Creative Kit can be picked up from DJI for $15, an inexpensive and fun way to customize the Mavic Mini. If you know someone with a Mavic Mini this is a perfect stocking stuffer to go along with it.

