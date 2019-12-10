DJI Matrice 200 Series firmware update – v01.02.0450

Today, DJI releases a firmware update for one of its most important enterprise drones the DJI Matrice 200 series (DJI), which includes the M200 and M210. There are two firmware updates one for the battery and one for the aircraft. See below for details.

DJI Matrice 200 Series firmware update

Overview

Date: 2019.12.10

Aircraft Firmware: v01.02.0450

Battery Firmware: v01.00.00.87

Remote Controller Firmware: v01.01.0060

v02.00.0170(Cendence)

DJI GO 4 app: iOS v4.3.24, Android v4.3.25

DJI Pilot app: Android v1.6.1

CrystalSky Firmware: v2.6.6.0

What’s New?

Battery:

Optimized the battery level calculation.

Fixed the issue where the battery firmware was inconsistent with other modules when using the batteries on a Matrice 200 Series V2 aircraft.

If you have multiple batteries, please run this firmware update on all of them.

Aircraft:

Added support for the Zenmuse XT S.

Optimized obstacle sensing during flight missions. If an obstacle is detected during a flight mission, the aircraft will pause the mission, record a breakpoint and brake, and then fly backward until it arrives at the breakpoint.

Fixed the invalid distortion correction when using the X5S.

Fixed rare issue where the DJI GEO Zones database was incorrect after the aircraft restarted.

Fixed the issue where calibration failed due to the compass interference when using the M210 or the M210

RTK with an external GPS kit.

For the M210 RTK only:

Corrected the RTK flag for the captured photo.

Fixed issue: aircraft yaw now cannot be changed during RTH.

Notes DJI Matrice 200 Series firmware update:

Make sure to update the firmware for both the aircraft and the remote controller. Otherwise, they will not be compatible with each other.

Flight controller settings may be reset after firmware update. Remember to check and reconfigure the settings if needed.

The Zenmuse Z30 should be updated to v01.00.00.47 before using the gimbal with this firmware. Reset the gimbal parameters after the Zenmuse Z30 firmware update is complete.

Only newer Zenmuse XT models are compatible with the Matrice 200. A replacement may be required if your XT model isn’t supported. Please contact DJI Support to learn more about various XT model compatibility. The Zenmuse XT gimbal adapter and DJI Pilot app are also required when used with the Matrice 200.

If the firmware update is timed out, restart the aircraft and DJI Pilot / DJI GO 4 to confirm if the update is successful.

If the firmware update fails, restart the aircraft and DJI Pilot / DJI GO 4, then try updating again.

