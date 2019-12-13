It seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday were only yesterday, but today DJI already rolls out their DJI Christmas Gift Guide 2019: The best deals for Family & Friends. The offerings start in less than 20 hours from now and will run until January 2nd, 2020. DJI offers discounts on all sorts of products, but some of the best deals, in my opinion, are the DJI Mavic 2 Pro for $1,379 instead of $1,729 (yeah the Skydio 2 is really cool too but sold out until well into 2020), the DJI Osmo Action for $279 instead of $379, the Osmo Pocket for $309 instead of $399. Check all the deals out below.

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Christmas Gift Guide 2019

From DJI:

The streets are decorated with lights, your colleagues are sporting their best Santa hats, and thousands of people are searching for last-minute deals — it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! With the festive season just around the corner, it’s time to stock up on the best offers. If you are looking for the best Christmas gift ideas for family or friends, you’ve reached the right place. We have over 15 Christmas deals for you, covering drones, gimbals, action cameras, and more! You better believe it. The DJI Christmas Sale is almost here.

The deals listed in the DJI Christmas Gift Guide 2019 run from 00:01, Dec 13, 2019, to 02:59, Jan 2, 2020.

For the first time flyer

Ryze Tello $79 instead of $99

Ryze Tello Boost Combo $99 instead of $149

Ryze Tello Iron Man Edition $99 instead of $129

For the Aerial Photographer

DJI Mavic 2 Pro $1,379 instead of $1,729

instead of $1,729 DJI Mavic 2 Pro with Smart Controller

For the Thrill-Seeker

DJI Osmo Action $279 instead of $379

For the Social Media Lover

DJI Osmo Pocket $309 instead of $399

instead of $399 DJI Osmo Mobile 3 $109 instead of $119

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo $129 instead of $139

For the Videographer

DJI Ronin-SC $399 instead of $439

instead of $439 DJI Ronin-SC Pro Combo $499 instead of $539

instead of $539 DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit $629 instead of $749

instead of $749 DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit $479 instead of $559

For the student

DJI RoboMaster S1

For the Drone Racer

DJI Goggles Racing Edition $449 instead of $549

DJI Goggles Racing Edition Combo $639 instead of $739

DJI FPV Experience Combo $699 instead of $819

instead of $819 DJI FPV Fly More Combo $799 instead of $929

instead of $929 DJI FPV Air Unit $149 instead of $179

DJI Christmas Gift Guide 2019 timeline

