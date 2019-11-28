Every year DJI runs a number of special promotions as we get near the Holiday Shopping Season and this year is no different. Earlier this month, DJI announced their 2019 DJI Black Friday deals and holiday promotions with discounts for products such as the DJI Mavic 2 Pro for $1,379, and deals on DJI’s Osmo Pocket, Osmo Action, Osmo Mobile 3, Ronin S, Ronin SC, and the Ryze Tello. The Black Friday sale will run from today (November 24, 2019), to December 4, 2019, and the holiday promotion will run from December 13, 2019, until January 1, 2020. See below for all the details!

Update: DJI added the DJI FPV System to their DJI Black Friday Deals. The new HD DJI FPV Fly More Combo has been discounted from $929 to $799. The DJI FPV Experience Combo sells now for $699 instead of the normal price of $819.

DJI Black Friday deals and holiday promotions for 2019

DJI Mavic 2 Pro Black Friday deals

The best DJI Black Friday deal of the bunch, for drone pilots at least, is likely the DJI Mavic 2 Pro. This amazing drone will be priced at $1,379 instead of the recently increased price of $1,729. The DJI Mavic 2 Pro can also be bought in combination with the DJI Smart Controller. This combo will be on sale for $1,779 instead of $2,199, which seems like a great deal to me! These prices will be offered on the DJI official online store from November 24, 2019, to December 4, 2019, and the holiday promotion will run from December 13, 2019, until January 1, 2020.

DJI Osmo Action promotion

The very cool, and GoPro Hero competitor, DJI Osmo Action will be discounted to $279 instead of the original price of $379. That is a $100 discount on a very capable waterproof action camera. Not a bad deal at all if you ask me. Again, these prices will be offered on the DJI official online store from November 24, 2019, to December 4, 2019, and the holiday promotion will run from December 13, 2019, until January 1, 2020.

DJI Osmo Pocket promotion

The 3-axis gimbal-stabilized DJI Osmo Pocket normally retails for $399 but will be offered for $309 from November 24, 2019, to December 4, 2019, and the holiday promotion will run from December 13, 2019, until January 1, 2020.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 promotion

The recently introduced DJI Osmo Mobile 3 normally sells for $119 will be offered for $109 and the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo will sell for $129 instead of the original price of $139. These prices will only be offered on the DJI official online store for the holiday promotion (December 13, 2019, to January 1, 2020).

DJI Ronin-S promotion

The professional-grade gimbal, the DJI Ronin-S normally sells for $749 but will be offered for $629. And the Ronin-S Essential Kit will sell for $479 instead of $559. These prices will be offered on the DJI official online store from November 24, 2019, to December 4, 2019, and the holiday promotion from December 13, 2019, until January 1, 2020.

DJI Ronin-SC promotion

The smaller brother of the Ronin-S, the Ronin-SC will be on sale for $399 instead of $439. And, the Ronin-SC Combo will sell for $499 instead of $539. Please note that Ronin-SC holiday pricing will only be available for the holiday promotion (December 13, 2019, to January 1, 2020).

Ryze Tello promotion

The Ryse Tello will be offered for $79 instead of the original price of $99. And the Ryze Tello Boost Combo will go for $99 instead of $149. These prices will be offered on the DJI official online store from November 24, 2019, to December 4, 2019, and the holiday promotion will run from December 13, 2019, until January 1, 2020.

DJI Robomaster S1

Unfortunately, no discount for the DJI Robomaster S1 although DJI will throw in a free bottle of gel beads when you buy this cool toy for a ‘mere’ $549.

No DJI Black Friday deals for the DJI Mavic Mini

The newly introduced Mavic Mini will not get any discount or promotion for Black Friday or the holiday shopping season, which is too bad but totally understandable.

What do you think of these 2019 Black Friday deals and holiday promotions? Let us know in the comments below.

