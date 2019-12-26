Alliance for Drone Innovation on FAA’s Proposed Remote ID Rulemaking. Today, the Alliance for Drone Innovation (ADI) (droneinnovation.org) – a Washington, DC-based coalition of manufacturers, operators, suppliers and software developers of personal and professional drones – issued the following statement in response to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on Remote Identification (Remote ID) for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

Alliance for Drone Innovation on FAA’s Proposed Remote ID Rulemaking

“ADI has high expectations for an eventual Remote ID system that makes drone use accessible for all required users. We are reviewing today’s publication of the Remote ID NPRM to determine if we are on a path to accomplish this, or if it would impose unreasonable burdens that would impede the adoption of this vital and beneficial technology. The ability for our industry to grow in the U.S. depends largely on safe, sensible and flexible regulatory frameworks established by federal regulators in consultation with stakeholders. ADI looks forward to participating in the ongoing rulemaking process and encourages all drone users to participate in the process because the outcome will impact us all.”

About the Alliance for Drone Innovation

ADI is a policy-oriented coalition of manufacturers, suppliers, and software developers of personal and professional drones, as well as the innovative Americans who fly them for recreational, artistic, and business purposes. ADI serves as a knowledgeable partner and resource for policymakers seeking thoughtful solutions to the challenges of unmanned flight. Current ADI members include GoPro, DJI, 3DR, Skycatch, Horizon Hobby, Indemnis, Kittyhawk, Fat Shark, Pelican Products, Parrot, Mota, Dronenerds, Drones By Us, DRL, DRA, Fluidity, Lantern, PrecisionHawk, Multicopter Warehouse, TriStar Multicopter, and xCraft. For more information, or to learn more about joining us, please visit www.droneinnovation.org.

