AUVSI statement on proposed rule for Remote Identification of UAS. Brian Wynne, president and CEO of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), today issued the following statement regarding the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s proposed rule for remote identification of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS):

“While we are still reviewing the details of the proposed remote identification rule, we are pleased that the FAA is finally moving forward with rulemaking for remote ID standards after four delays. We have long called for the establishment and implementation of these standards, which will increase the safety and security of the airspace and advance the UAS industry beyond what is currently possible.

“The importance of remote ID regulations cannot be overstated, as they are necessary to enable advanced and expanded operations such as flights over people and beyond line of sight. They also serve as the linchpin needed for future rulemakings that will pave the way for transformative uses of UAS with significant benefits for our economy and society, including widespread UAS delivery. Finally, remote ID will also help law enforcement identify and distinguish authorized UAS from those that may pose a security threat.

“The industry has already been hard at work developing remote ID systems and standards, and we look forward to collaborating with our government partners to enact remote ID regulations that will support the safety of our national airspace for all aircraft – both manned and unmanned.”