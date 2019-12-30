FAA’s Remote ID for drones explained in 15-minute video

Don’t feel like reading the entire 319 pages of the FAA’s Notice of Proposed Rule Making for Remote Identification for UAS or drones? Well, you don’t have to. Russ, from 51 Drones, explains the entire FAA’s Remote ID for drones in a 15-minute video. If you have a few minutes, I highly recommend watching it.

FAA Remote ID for drones explained

By now, you will most likely have heard of the FAA’s Notice of Proposed Rule Making for Remote Identification for UAS or drones. It is a lengthy 319-page document that will take some time to work through. Russ from 51 Drones read through most of it and made this video in which he explains some of the most important parts in a very clear manner.

Make no mistake, the way the document is currently written, the FAA’s Notice of Proposed Rule Making for Remote Identification for UAS or drones will have a huge and restrictive impact on your hobby or drone business. Go ahead and watch 51 Drones’ video, so that you familiarize yourself with the proposed rules.

The full document will be officially published as of tomorrow after which we all will have 60 days to comment and provide our feedback to the FAA. It is crucial that we all let the FAA know what we think about these proposed rules and how it will impact our hobby or drone business.

Here’s what Russ would like you to do after watching his video:

Now, there’s a lot more to this proposal, but what I would like you to do after watching this video. There’s two things I want you to do. First, there’s a link to the proposal in the description down below. Go ahead and click on that link. Read through, say the first 20 or 30 pages. You don’t have to read all 319 pages because there’s a lot of stuff in there that you really don’t need to know. But what I want you to do then is skip ahead and start reading on page 107. And read the scenarios that they’ve laid out. This kind of gives you some basic guidelines and examples that help describe what the process might look like if this proposal is passed as it is currently written. Starting on January 1st you have two months to submit your opinion to the FAA on these remote ID proposals when you submit your comments use this docket number right here (FAA 2019-1100). I’m gonna put it up on the screen and I’m also gonna put it in the video description down below. I suggest NOT throwing in the towel and saying you are quitting the hobby and selling all of your drones That is the very worst possible thing that you can do. And I know some of you are gonna say it. I’m gonna read the comments tomorrow and they’re gonna say: this is it, I’m done with this hobby. I’m selling my drones. Don’t do that. There’s 1.5 million of us. Don’t throw in the towel. If we all tell them our opinion, it will make a difference. The best thing you could do become a part of the collective state, your opinion and make a difference. It’s the only way that this is gonna get done fairly.

What do you think about the FAA’s Notice of Proposed Rule Making for Remote Identification for UAS? Let us know in the comments below.

