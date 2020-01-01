Happy New Firmware Update for your DJI Mavic Mini – Unlock GEO zones

Happy New Firmware Update for your DJI Mavic Mini. Just as 2019 was coming to an end, DJI released a long-awaited firmware update for their latest 249-gram mini quadcopter. Probably the most important feature in this latest update is the ability to unlock GEO zones.

Overview new firmware update DJI Mavic Mini

Date: 2019.12.31

Aircraft Firmware: v01.00.0400

Remote Controller: v01.00.0400

DJI Fly App iOS: V1.0.4

DJI Fly App Android: V1.0.4

What’s new

Added feature to unlock GEO zones (requires DJI Fly v1.0.4 or later).

Added feature that disables takeoff when the GPS signal is weak (GPS <8) and the environment light is not sufficient. This feature can be disabled manually (requires DJI Fly v1.0.4 or later).

Added requirement for compass calibration before takeoff when the environment light is not sufficient and the compass experiences interference.

Adjusted flight altitude and distance in payload mode.

Added warning prompt for battery cycles.

Reduced noise during self-diagnostics after powering on.

Fixed issue: linking was abnormal in some regions.

Notes:

Note that the update may reset various main controller settings, such as the RTH altitude and the maximum flight distance, to default settings. Before updating, take note of your preferred DJI Fly settings, and readjust them after the update.

If the update fails, restart aircraft, remote controller, and DJI Fly or DJI Assistant 2 for Mavic, and retry.

If you’ve had a change to update your DJI Mavic Mini with this new firmware update, let us know what you think in the comments below.

