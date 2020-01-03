Just how bad is the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID? Watch this video!

One of the reasons I like doing the Drone News Shows with Paul from The Drone U is because he brings some excitement to the drone industry.

And when it comes to explaining just how bad the FAA’s Notice of Proposaled Rulemaking (NPRM) for Remote ID for drones is for both hobbyist and commercial drone pilots, Paul does not disappoint. Grab a coffee and watch this video below.

This is how bad the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID is

In the following video from The Drone U, Paul’s a little bit more excited than usual, but with good reason. He explains what some of the consequences are of the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones, and how it will negatively impact your hobby or your drone business.

Watch the video and then be sure to take action. From the date the NPRM was officially published in the Federal Register on December 31, 2019, we only have 60 days to submit our comments and feed back to the FAA.

Feel free to share your opinion on the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones in the comments below. We are very interested in hearing what you have to say.

For the record, DroneDJ is pro Remote ID for drones, but not in the way it is currently proposed. We believe it is overly restrictive, burdensome, expensive for both recreational and commercial drone pilots, and that other and better solutions are available.

