Autel EVO 2 drone released by Autel Robotics at CES 2020

As expected, Autel Robotics launched their new Autel EVO 2 drone at CES this morning. It comes in three different variations that include up to 8K video and a thermal camera option. Read almost all the details, we’re still waiting for pricing and availability, of this exciting new drone below. The ball is now in DJI’s court and we’ll see what they come out with when they’re ready to launch the DJI Mavic 3 Pro.

DJI Mavic Pro

Autel EVO 2 drone series released at CES 2020

Evolve with the EVO. After countless hours of diligent planning and rigorous testing, Autel Robotics is pleased to present EVO 2 Series. This series is the most powerful and advanced foldable drone system on the planet.

The EVO 2 Series features the longest battery life of any foldable drone (up to 40-minutes of flight time). With a top speed of 45mph and up to 9km range, you can now go further, faster. EVO 2 presents an all new sensor and storage package and omni-directional obstacle avoidance. We’re talking 12 computer vision sensors, 2 sonar sensors, and 2 LED landing lights, working together to create an aircraft with the best obstacle avoidance in the industry. EVO 2 offers failsafe features letting you know when the battery is low and when it’s time to return to home. We’ve also added 8GB of internal storage as well as the ability to accept SD cards up to 256GB. Follow subjects autonomously around obstacles at high speeds using Autel’s patented Dynamic Track 2.0™ and watch as AI technology creates smart flight paths in real time. Dual-core powered object detection recognizes up to 64 subjects at once including people, vehicles, and animals.

EVO 2 is equipped with an 8K camera capable of 48MP stills

EVO 2 Pro is equipped with a 1″ 6K camera with an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 – f/11

EVO 2 Dual is equipped with a FLIR Boson sensor and our EVO 2 8K camera capable of simultaneous recording.

The Evo 2 Series is currently in production. Pricing and availability announced soon.

About Autel Robotics

At Autel Robotics our mission is simple – provide superior customer service and create quality products that allow our pilots to go wherever their adventure takes them. With a passion for exploration and sharing our world, we are the elite choice for your next aerial platform.

Learn more at auteldrones.com

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos