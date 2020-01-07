Canadian company Flash Forest is hoping to plant 1 billion trees using drones by 2028, a large task we want to see happen! The company hopes to use autonomous drones to plant seeds from above as well as monitor the seeds, ensuring they grow correctly and are able to survive.

Canadian company using drones to plant 1 billion trees

Flash Forest is a group of scientists that modify drones to shoot tree seeds into the soil below. The seeds are planted using technology, software, and science to ensure the greatest survival rate possible. The company has chosen drones, as they allow for the fastest planting rate to keep up with the rate of deforestation.

The drone created by Flash Forest is essentially a paintball gun attached to a drone retrofitted to shoot seeds out instead of paintballs. Flash Forest also uses drones to locate the best sites to plant trees and spray the drone-planted seeds with nutrients and food.

The company is currently funding on Kickstarter and has flown past its goal of CAD$10,000 with a total of CAD$76,000 and 11 days to go. The company now hopes to get to the 100,000 mark, which would allow them to purchase the automation station outright.

These drones can help rehabilitation from wildfires on top of deforestation. What do you think of this approach to planting trees? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Flash Forest

