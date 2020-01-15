DRL simulator tryouts, your chance to take on the best

The DRL simulator tryouts are back for 2020 giving you a chance to make it to the Drone Racing League 2020 Championship series, where you will be taking on some of the best pilots in the sport. The tryouts will start on February 3rd and end on April 2nd.

This year is the first time DRL has opened the tryouts to 16-year-olds allowing even younger pilots to show off their skills for a chance at a DRL contract. This move was made due to the skill and ability younger pilots are starting to show in local drone racing events.

The requirements to enter the tryouts include being 16 years or older, live or from the US, and have a copy of the DRL simulator game, which can be purchased via Steam. Be sure to read the full set of requirements and rules on DRL’s website.

Throughout the tryout period, weekly prizes will be awarded to competitors along with one DRL contract to the best drone pilot to make it through the tryouts.

Last season the youngest pilot, VANOVER at just 19 years of age took on the Drone Racing League 2019 Championship series beating the likes of NURK, GAB707, and JET.

Will you be competing in the DRL simulator tryouts? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: DRL

