Leave it up to DJI to surprise us with a special promotion, the DJI Spring Sales Promotion. Right in the dead of winter, the Chinese drone maker offers discounts as high as $300 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Zoom, and other products such as the DJI Osmo Pocket and DJI Osmo Action. The DJI Spring Sales Promotion started today and runs until the end of the month. You can find all the details below.

DJI’s timing may be off, but these prices are quite right, with discounts as high as $300 on the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom +.

The DJI Spring Sales Promotion started today and runs until midnight on January 31. Unfortunately, the newly relaunched DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0, or the DJI Mavic Mini or the aging DJI Mavic Air are not part of the promotion.

We’re not 100% sure, but it seems that the unusually early DJI Spring Sales Promotion may have been triggered by increased competition by companies such as Skydio and Autel Robotics. More competition means more options, lower prices, and better products, so the consumer wins! What’s not to like?

What do you think about the DJI Spring Sales Promotion? Let us know in the comments below.

