Drone hobbyists to blame for most drone sightings, says Senator Deb Fischer

Drone hobbyists are to blame for most drone sightings, says Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE). According to Fischer, more than half of the drone sightings that have been reported over the last few weeks can be attributed to hobbyists flying their drones.

According to Fischer, drone hobbyists are to blame for most of the drone sightings that have occurred in Nebraska and Colorado over the last few weeks. The other half could have been manned aircraft, she said.

“In recent weeks, reported drone sightings have significantly diminished,” Fischer said in a press release on Monday. “We also now know that more than half of the reports from Nebraskans to state law enforcement were attributed to causes such as hobbyists or manned aircraft. The Nebraska State Patrol continues to pass on any relevant information to the FAA for their review.”

The Nebraska State Patrol reported receiving almost 440 reports as of Monday. However, the majority did not meet the criteria of drone sightings in question, according to Fischer. The remaining reports were forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by the state police. According to the Kearny Hub, Fischer continued to say that the on-ground investigations have largely drawn down, including the Drone Sightings Task Force. Fischer is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the FAA.

