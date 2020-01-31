Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, FBI is done warning and confiscates drones

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is done warning and confiscates drones from operators who violate the temporary flight restrictions (TFR) around the Super Bowl venues in Miami.

Bloomberg reports that ahead of the Super Bowl LIV, the FBI is done warning and confiscates unmanned aerial vehicles from pilots who are flying in the TFR.

A drone flying inside the TFR zone in Miami Beach Wednesday night was the first unmanned aerial vehicle to be confiscated. In an email, the FBI announced that their enforcement operations would be expanded and may include seizure, civil penalties, and criminal charges.

“The warning phase of NO DRONE ZONE enforcement has concluded,” the FBI’s Miami Division said.

According to the FBI, there have already been 58 drone-related incidents, where the aircraft had entered into the restricted areas.

What do you think about the FBI being done with warnings and stepping up enforcement of the TFR zones? Let us know in the comments below.

Photographer: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

