We have heard through the grapevine that the DJI Smart Controller will work with the DJI Matrice 300. Currently, the DJI Smart Controller only works with the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom, DJI Mavic 2 Pro and the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise series.

Based on the latest information we have received it now seems likely that the DJI Smart Controller will work with the soon to be released DJI Matrice 300 series. The drone, also known as the M300, is the successor to the M200/210 and is rumored to be released in the 3rd or 4th week of February.

The DJI Smart Controller ($749 at DJI) is really not much more than a DJI Remote Controller combined with a high brightness display and Android software that runs 32-bit DJI software, but the all-in-one device does offer a lot of convenience for people who fly multiple DJI Mavic drones regularly. In addition to the DJI Smart Controller allowing you to fly multiple drones from the device you no longer need to use your smartphone to fly. That’s a nice feature but the Smart Controller does not come cheap at $749.

Being able to fly the DJI Matrice 300 directly from the DJI Smart Controller will offer some additional functionality to Search and Rescue teams, fire and police departments, and other enterprise customers.

What do you think about the DJI Smart Controller working with the DJI Matrice 300? Let us know in the comments below.

