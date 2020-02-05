The drone industry is feeling the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak that started in China a few weeks ago. After we first learned that DJI had closed their offices, we now hear from Zero Zero Robotics who in an email to their customers warned of delays in production and shipping as they were forced to close their offices as well.

Zero Zero Robotics delays V-Coptr Falcon as Coronavirus impacts drone industry

The Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread and impacts more people and businesses. With many of the drones we use being manufactured in China it should come as no surprise that the drone industry is feeling the impact from the Coronavirus.

First, we learned that DJI was forced to close their offices and now we hear from Zero Zero Robotics who in an email to their customers warned of delays in production and shipping as they were forced to close their offices too.

The email from Zero Zero Robotics reads as follows:

Dear customer, Due to recent events surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak we are writing to update you in regards to your V-Coptr Falcon order. V-Coptr Falcon shipping date will be impacted, although we are still judging the extent of this impact. Currently all offices and factories in China are closed until February 9th (two weeks of closure) and there is a high likelihood this time will be extended. In addition there are significant restrictions on domestic travel as well as quarantine requirements so manufacturing partners and R&D colleagues are all being affected by current events. It is unclear when facilities will be opened again and we anticipate ramp up times and backlog in addition to the delays from closure. We will be updating the shipping date on our website to March 2020, but we will update you as we have more information.

What do you think about the consequences as the Coronavirus impacts drone industry? Let us know in the comments below.

Hat tip to Ron Elliott for sharing this email on Facebook

