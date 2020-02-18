Parrot and RIIS partner to develop AI programs for ANAFI drone platform

Parrot, the leading European drone group, announced it is partnering with RIIS, a leading provider of mobile app, web development and IT consulting services, to develop custom applications of artificial intelligence for Parrot’s popular ANAFI drone platform. Parrot and RIIS are focused on exploring the use of artificial intelligence and computer vision technology, combined with drone data capture, to solve countless industry challenges using an efficient and cost-effective approach.

To help demonstrate the promise of this technology and allow developers to start creating innovative apps, Parrot and RIIS have released a technical whitepaper, which provides step-by-step instructions to add AI and computer vision to the ANAFI Drone using Parrot’s open-source Ground SDK.

“We are excited to explore the immense capabilities AI and drones will deliver to our clients through our ongoing partnership with RIIS,” said Jerome Bouvard, Parrot Director of Strategic Partnership. “At Parrot, we are always looking for innovative solutions to solve for our enterprise partner’s every-day pain points.”

Parrot and RIIS are actively exploring use cases which could include municipal use of drones for assessing parking lots, public parks, and streetlights; crowd monitoring; warehouse inventory counting; automated inspection of cell phone towers and solar panels; property surveillance for real estate professionals and developers, and much more. This technology is expected to significantly enhance the often-tedious processes required to complete professional projects across a variety of industries and sectors.

“Our recent collaboration with Parrot perfectly illustrates the immense potential of developing apps for Parrot’s ANAFI drone platform,” said RIIS CEO and Founder Godfrey Nolan. “Leveraging the power of AI and machine learning apps with Parrot drones promises to provide previously impossible solutions to costly and time-consuming challenges.

Parrot and RIIS’ whitepaper details one example of this technology in practice through an application called Cattle Counter. The app allows farmers and agriculture professionals to effortlessly and accurately quantify the size of cattle herds to automate the monitoring and counting process. Cattle Counter is currently available for download on the Google Play website.

Through its SDK Partner program, Parrot is working to create a global ecosystem of drone apps to serve the unique and ever-evolving needs of its enterprise and professional users. Through this program, Parrot is working with partners, like RIIS, to create and bring to market new applications, software and hardware that seamlessly integrate with Parrot ANAFI and ANAFI Thermal drones.

