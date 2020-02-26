The DJI Argas T16 agricultural spraying drone is currently being displayed at the Guggenheim Museum as part of an exhibition called: “Countryside, The Future Explores Digital Impact On The Physical World.” The DJI Argas T16 is widely used in Asia and recently played a role in helping to fight the Coronavirus. We first saw the Argas T16 during the DJI Airworks event in Los Angeles last year. This is a huge drone and DJI has been trying to introduce it to the US agricultural market.

DJI Argas T16 agricultural spraying drone displayed at the Guggenheim Museum

In an announcement, DJI had the following to say:

DJI’s Agras T16 Agricultural Spraying Drone Displayed At The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Countryside, The Future Explores Digital Impact On The Physical World DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, is displaying its agricultural spraying drone, the Agras T16 aircraft, in the new Countryside, The Future exhibition, now open at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City. The Agras T16 is DJI’s leading spray drone for agriculture applications that makes it easy to precisely and efficiently apply fertilizers and pesticides to field crops and orchards. Countryside, The Future, is an exhibition addressing urgent environmental, political, and socio-economic issues through the lens of architect and urbanist Rem Koolhaas and Samir Bantal, Director of AMO, the think tank of the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). The exhibition investigates radical changes in digital technology, science, economics, geopolitics, and 21st-century commerce that are transforming the countryside. “The impact of technology advancements spreads far into the countryside, creating radical changes to help the Earth thrive long into the future,” said Adam Lisberg, North America’s Corporate Communication Director of DJI. “DJI has delivered enterprise-grade drone technology to farmers, agronomists and land stewards to help manage their lands in a more efficient and environmentally friendly way, enabling them to safely and securely deploy drone technology into their daily operations. Every day our team continues to think of ways to use our technology and improve the quality of life. We are thrilled to be a part of this unique exhibit that showcases the combination of art, science and technology.” Through a mix of new images, films, models, immersive environments, archival evidence and narrative, Countryside presents diverse evidence of a world in transition from international locations and perspectives. Countryside, The Future, is open now and will run through August 14, 2020.

What do you think about the DJI Argas T16 do you see a role for this monster drone here in the US? Let us know in the comments below.

