We know that ZeroZero Robotics and DJI have had to close their offices as a result of the Coronavirus spreading in China. The assumption was that other drone manufacturers such as Autel Robotics would have been impacted as well and that as a result the Autel EVO II might be delayed.

An update on the Autel EVO II 8K drone from Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics just sent this email to their dealer network with an update on their EVO II drones.

EVO II Dealer Updates Hello, Since it has been a few weeks since my last update, we wanted to give our dealers an update for EVO II and its status. During our last update, we discussed that we found a software bug and we were working on a fix before continuing production. That issue has since been resolved and all systems are go! With the unfortunate timing of the coronavirus, that also slowed down staffing at our main factory, but everything is coming back to normal. We also stated that our goal was to get EVO II into the hands of customers in March. As of today, that is stilt the plan and we are on track to do so. Most likely, EVO II wilt be available for purchase in the latter half of the month. With the delay of the 8k EVO II, the development and production of EVO II Pro and Dual have caught up and we expect the release of those two versions only a couple of weeks later. More information will be coming in the next week or so to confirm this. Check your emails and watch our website for the most accurate and up to date information. We want to be as transparent as possible and provide information as we receive it. Please also relay this information over to your customers. We will be doing the same in the form of a social media post at some point today. Again, we appreciate everyone’s patience as we get ready for this very exciting launch. We are striving to meet expectations and demand and the product needs to live up to our standards before delivering to you. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us.

I have only had the chance to ly the Autel EVO II for a couple of days myself but I’m very excited by this new drone. Especially the 6K version with the 1-inch sensor.

What do you think about Autel EVO II? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos