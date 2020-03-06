To start off the weekend right, we have a great giveaway for you today. DroneDJ teamed up with DJI for this promotion and we will give away one DJI Mavic Mini, our new favorite travel drone, and one Mavic Mini Care Refresh package. All you need to do to have a chance to win this amazing little folding drone is sign up using the form below. The winners will be announced on March 15th.

DroneDJ’s DJI Mavic Mini Giveaway

One of our favorite drones has to be the less-than-250-grams-weighing DJI Mavic Mini. With the legs folded, you can easily throw this drone into your backpack and take it with you on all your travels. However, don’t let the low price, low weight, and toy-like size of this drone fool you. The video capabilities are actually quite good, even without 4K video. Also, this drone has a decent range and does remarkably well in high-wind conditions.

DJI Mavic Mini features

It only weighs 249 grams and therefore does not require FAA registration when flown recreationally.

Shoots 12MP stills with a 1/2.3-inch sensor and 2.7K video at 30fps

Has a 3-axis gimbal-stabilized camera

Comes with a remote controller

Click this link for more specs and information on DJI’s website.

How do I enter?

If you want a chance to win this little, but capable drone, be sure to fill in the DJI Mavic Mini Giveaway form below (or use this link) and agree to our terms and conditions. The DroneDJ’s DJI Mavic Mini Giveaway is only open for US and Canadian residents of 18 years and older. We will announce the lucky winners on March 15th on our website, www.dronedj.com. We will contact the winners by email.

Terms and Conditions

Note that this raffle is only open to U.S. and Canadian residents who are at least 18 years old. The first-place winner receives a brand new DJI Mavic Mini and the second-place winner will receive the Mavic Mini Care Refresh package. The winners will be randomly selected by and at the sole discretion of DroneDJ. No purchase necessary. Submitting the form multiple times will NOT increase your chances of winning. If we receive multiple entries from the same person, that individual will be disqualified. We will announce the lucky winners on March 15th on our website, www.dronedj.com. We will contact the winners by email. Your information is safe with us and will not be shared, sold or rented to any other party. Be sure to tick the box in the form that says you agree to these terms and conditions.

