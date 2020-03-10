Finally! Some really exciting DJI news today as we show you leaked images of what must be the new DJI Mavic Air 2. This new drone in the DJI Mavic lineup is rumored to be introduced in April this year. As you can see in the photos, the drone looks very similar to the DJI Mavic 2 series.

Update: New photo shows rear obstacle avoidance sensors.

Breaking news: DJI Mavic Air 2 photos leaked

Just now these photos of what must be the new DJI Mavic Air 2 were leaked by our good old friend OsitaLV on Twitter. The original DJI Mavic Air was launched in January of 2018 and has been overdue for a replacement.

The first thing that stands out is how much this drone resembles the design of the DJI Mavic 2 series. However, do not be fooled, this is not the new and almost certainly delayed DJI Mavic 3 Pro. No, this is the new DJI Mavic Air 2. Let’s take a closer look at the images and see what we can learn.

First off, the design, colors, and materials used very closely resemble the DJI Mavic 2 series. This is a smart move on DJI’s part. The DJI Mavic 2 series is a very sturdy and well-built drone. Why would you not leverage those strengths into the DJI Mavic Air 2?

The DJI Mavic Air 2 has the same silent props as the DJI Mavic 2 series.

Underneath, on the belly of the aircraft, we find a number of sensors. Again very similar to the DJI Mavic 2 series. We see an LED light, as well as the dual vision system, infrared sensing system and the Bottom Auxiliary Light assists the downward sensors in low-light conditions. All seem to have been carried over from the DJI Mavic 2 series. Underneath the drone we also see the name MAVIC displayed.

The gimbal and camera setup seems to be the same design as we know from the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, although looking closely at the photos, it seems to be a smaller sensor size. It does not seem to be a one-inch sensor. No surprise here really.

Although not much is known at this point in terms of specs, it does seem that the DJI Mavic Air 2 will have 360-degree obstacle avoidance. A new photo shows two sensors on the back of the unmanned aircraft as well.

Last year, DJI announced that all drones weighing more than 250 grams would include ADS-B In that allows the drone to pick up nearby manned aircraft assuming that they are equipped with ADS-B Out. when such an aircraft is detected, a warning will be communicated via the DJI Go 4 app to the pilot in control. The DJI Mavic Air 2, it seems, will be the first DJI consumer drone outfitted with ADS-B In capability.

Let’s take a look at the controller. This one is very different from the original DJI Mavic Air controller. It roughly has the same shape as the DJI Smart Controller, sans the display. Furthermore, this time around it seems that instead of mounting your smartphone to the bottom of the controller, your device would now be connected at the top. That seems to be a much more intuitive location.

On the remote controller we see a function button, return home button, a switch for tripod, normal and sport mode, an on/off switch, a video/photo button and four battery status indicator lights. It seems that there will be more toggles and buttons at the top of the remote controller and possibly at the bottom as well.

What do you think about the new DJI Mavic Air 2? Let us know in the comments below.

