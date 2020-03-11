Yesterday, DJI released a new firmware update for the Phantom 4 RTK. This update includes many improvements of which you can read the details below. DJI also warns you that after installing this update you will not be able to downgrade to an older version firmware. Also, after updating the Phantom 4 RTK Remote Controller with this firmware version, the remote controller can only be used with the Phantom 4 RTK aircraft.

Phantom 4 RTK Firmware Released – v02.02.0401

Overview:

Date: 2020.03.10

Aircraft Firmware: v02.02.0401

Remote Controller Firmware: Phantom 4 RTK Remote Controller: v02.02.0403

Phantom 4 RTK (SDK) Remote Controller: v02.02.0401

D-RTK 2 Mobile Station Firmware: v02.02.0403

DJI GS RTK App: v2.1.6

DJI Assistant 2 For Phantom: v2.0.8

DJI Assistant 2 For MG: v2.0.13

What’s New?

When planning Photogrammetry, Linear Flight, Terrain Awareness, and Block Segmentation operations: Added a Metering Mode option in Camera Settings. The default is average metering as it best serves mapping applications. Added Relative Altitude in operation parameters to set the relative height between the takeoff point and the operation area. NOTE: Make sure to set the correct relative height to ensure the results contain appropriate overlap ratios.

Max flying speed is now displayed with an accuracy up to one decimal place.

When planning Terrain Awareness operations, mission areas can be created by importing KML/KMZ files.

Exported mission files now includes elevation optimization data.

Log-ins to the DJI GS RTK app are valid for 60 days instead of 7 days.

Changed the output file format of the D-RTK 2 mobile station to CSV when using the mobile station as an RTK rover.

Fixed the rare issue where the camera skipped some shots.

Fixed rare control stick calibration failures.

Fixed the issue where firmware v02.02.03xx failed to download in the DJI GS RTK app.

Optimized the UI for Cloud PPK Service and added more countries/regions where PPK data can be used. The Service is available everywhere except Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, USA, and Canada.

Only Mapbox is supported now for map display in the DJI GS RTK app. (Mainland China version excluded)

Notes:

The aircraft cannot be downgraded to v02.02.0011 or a lower version after this firmware update.

After updating the Phantom 4 RTK Remote Controller with this firmware version, the remote controller can only be used with the Phantom 4 RTK aircraft.

The firmware for the D-RTK 2 Mobile Station can only be updated using the DJI GS RTK app.

Make sure that the firmware for the aircraft, remote controller and D-RTK 2 Mobile Station is all up-to-date. Otherwise, they will not work together.

Using this firmware with a version of DJI Terra older than v1.2.0. is not recommended, as some functions will not work properly.

