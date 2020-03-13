AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020 has been postponed

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 is making an impact on the drone industry in more ways than one. Just now we learn that AUVSI has decided to postpone the XPonential 2020 event in Boston. The new tentatively identified the dates are August 10-12 for the 2020 event. See below for more information.

DEAR AUVSI XPONENTIAL COMMUNITY,

Based on currently available information, and with the best interests of our members, exhibitors, attendees and the global community in mind, the AUVSI Board of Directors has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020. Recognizing the importance of this event to your organizations, our ecosystem, and partners in Boston, we are working on shifting the dates of XPONENTIAL 2020 to a more suitable timeframe and have tentatively identified the dates of August 10-12 for the 2020 event.

We are currently working closely with our convention venue and hotel partners in Boston to identify and secure the required amount and types of function space and requisite number of hotel rooms in the City of Boston to successfully conduct AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020. Once we have secured the necessary facilities and agreements to do so, AUVSI staff will work to adjust all existing exhibitor and sponsor agreements, as well as registration policies, to reflect the new dates. Currently, all existing agreements and terms remain in effect in order to make the transition to the new date as seamless and expedient as possible.

Please be advised however, that AUVSI’s current plans to conduct XPONENTIAL 2020 this August may change, given how rapidly the COVID-19 situation is evolving and whether further measures will need to be instituted to stem the spread of COVID-19, since your health, well-being and safety are our top priority. We will continue to actively assess all potential opportunities to best serve the needs of our community while delivering the world-class event you have come to expect from AUVSI. We will provide updates on our progress as additional information becomes available.

In the interim, we have set up a special email address XPO20updates@auvsi.org for inquiries and will be working to address your questions and concerns as quickly and accurately as possible.

Thank you for your incredible support, cooperation and patience as we work through this evolving global pandemic, and for your continued engagement with AUVSI. Stay safe and stay informed.

Sincerely,

Brian P. Wynne

President & CEO