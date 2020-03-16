Ever thought about becoming a professional drone or remote pilot? Well, this may be right up your alley. AUVSI, the organization behind the now postponed XPonential 2020, is hosting a special webinar in which Industry experts will discuss how to turn a drone hobby into a career. Keep reading for more information.

AUVSI to host webinar on becoming a professional remote pilot

Here’s is the information from AUVSI:

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host a webinar, “From Novice To Pro – Turning Your Drone Hobby Into a Career,” on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. EDT. With the increasing demand for businesses to integrate drone data and imagery into their operations, many novice drone operators are capitalizing on their hobby and transitioning their skills into a career. During this webinar, attendees will hear from experts on the topics of drone operator safety, regulatory compliance and training, while gaining insightful tips and learning about potential pitfalls to avoid. The speakers on this webinar will be Andrew Elefant, Director of Legal and Policy at Kittyhawk, and Ben Snyder, Director of Sales and Marketing at Consortiq. Registration for the webinar is available online and is complimentary for all attendees. For more information, contact AUVSI@CLSstrategies.com.

