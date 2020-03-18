Drone Delivery Canada statement regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV:FLT)(OTC:TAKOF)(Frankfurt: ABB) (the “Company” or “DDC“) would like to reassure our stakeholders that even before COVID-19, we have had in place robust health, safety and security protocols. We remain diligent and we are following all recommendations from Health Canada sources as Canada deals with COVID-19. The Company’s business operations remain ongoing.

“The Company is in dialogue with Governments at various Ministries and levels emphasizing that the current situation is an ideal use-case for our proven drone logistics solution to limit person-to-person contact; bring needed medical and pharmaceutical supplies to remote, rural and suburban communities; transport blood samples to laboratories for testing and deliver other relevant supplies needed for Canada to effectively manage the current situation,” said Michael Zahra , President & CEO of DDC. “The Company commends all those fighting this pandemic and we hope that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy as Canada effectively navigates through this successfully.”

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV:FLT)(OTC:TAKOF)(Frankfurt: ABB.F) is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company’s platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

