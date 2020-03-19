Southern California Drone Film Festival – Submit your entry now!

After the NYC Drone Film Festival and the Boston Drone Film Festival, we now have the inaugural Southern California Drone Film Festival. The event will take place on October 3rd of this year in Fullerton, California. There are 14 different categories for which you can submit your aerial footage or photo starting today!

Southern California Drone Film Festival

The Southern California Drone Film Festival recognizes and honors the skill and creativity from amazing aerial visual storytellers.

Entries will be judged by a jury made up of producers, directors, photographers, drone operators, and creative directors.

Finalists, and all those who submitted entries, will be notified by September 4, 2020. All finalists will be on the SoCal Drone Film Festival website.

All finalists will be asked to provide exhibition broadcast quality files. Entries from all finalists will be shown throughout the day for festival attendees to view. During the awards ceremony, portions of all finalists files will be shown with the winning entry in each category being show in its entirety.

Awards & Prizes

Category winners will be awarded prizes including gear, software, drones, etc. More information regarding specific awards will come soon. Check here and our social media (Instagram, Facebook & Twitter – SoCalDroneFilmFestival) for continuous updates.

Rules & Terms

All filmmakers must be 18 years or older in order to enter. All submissions must be no more than 5 minutes in length and include at least 50% drone footage.

News/Documentary entries can be up to 10 minutes in length. Show reel entries should be no more than 3 minutes in length.

By entering, you authorize that your work is cleared for festival exhibition and accept full legal responsibility for the intellectual property therein. Entry into the festival constitutes permission to exhibit your work at the festival and on the festival’s website and social media. The Southern California Drone Film Festival reserves the right to use excerpts of any submitted film for promotional purposes only, including but not limited to broadcast on TV or the Internet.

The person submitting the entry acknowledges that he or she has obtained consent and from any and all owners, creators, writers, actors, producers and/or other authorized representatives of the film whose consent is required to submit the content to the festival.

It is the sole responsibility of the person submitting to secure authorization and permission from the copyright owner(s) of any and all copyrighted content or materials included within the submitted Film. It is the sole responsibility of the person submitting to secure authorization and permission from the owner(s) of any and all trademarked content and materials included within the submitted film.

All those who enter will receive an email from FilmFreeway notifying them of their judging status. Finalists will be posted on the festival website and shared on SoCal Drone Film Festival’s social media. Finalists will need to provide exhibition format digital files and additional information.

