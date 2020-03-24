Some of our readers have sent us these drone videos that show the deserted streets in Chicago and Zurich as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. By now almost all countries seem to have implemented some form of social distancing and governments are strongly advising people to stay home in an effort to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to flatten the curve.

Deserted streets in Chicago and Zurich as coronavirus continues to spread

These two drone videos capture a sight that you won’t see very often, if ever at all. The streets of both Chicago and Zurich are almost completely deserted as governments have strongly urged people to stay home. Social distancing and voluntary quarantines are meant to slow down the spreading virus and to flatten the curve, i.e. to prevent too many people from getting sick at the same time and therefore overloading the medical system.

The drone video that shows Chicago’s deserted streets was shot by Antoine Tissier earlier this month. Antoine had this to say about the video:

“First weekend after the Chicago and Illinois “stay-at-home” orders. 🎥 😷Looks like a deserted town, ghost town or abandoned town, make your choice… Stay home and stay safe!”

The second drone video was sent to us by Andy Krischan & Nico Leuthold from Drone Air Media in Switzerland.

What do you think about these drone videos that show the deserted streets in Chicago and Zurich? Do you have videos that you’d like to share with us? Email us at tips @ dronedj.com.

