In an email earlier today, DJI announced: “Save now on DJI FPV, enjoy 16% off select products.” Clicking the link in the email brings you to a page where you’ll find a good number of DJI FPV products and discounted accessories.

Last summer, DJI introduced their DJI Digital FPV System that contains almost all the parts you need to get into FPV drone flying, apart from the actual DJI FPV drone. Many of us have speculated that DJI would, soon after this introduction, launch its own version of an FPV drone, but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened as of yet.

Many of the parts that you’ll need to put together an FPV drone that works with DJI’s Digital FPV System are discounted now, so if you’re looking to get into a new way to fly drones, this might be the time to do it. Also, practicing on an FPV simulator is a great way to spend your time while being in a coronavirus lockdown.

About the DJI Digital FPV System, the Chinese drone maker says:

What do you think about the DJI Digital FPV System? Let us know in the comments below.

