DJI extends global warranty period during COVID-19 outbreak

In an email this morning, DJI announced that the drone maker will extend the warranty service period for products with their original warranty ending from March 14, 2020 through April 30, 2020, to April 30, 2020, as the company recognizes that some of its customers may not be able to safely send their DJI products and drones in for warranty service during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The email reads as follows:

DJI extends global warranty period DJI has been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak as it has spread around the globe, and we want to ensure our valued customers can obtain warranty service for the products during this difficult time. Because some customers may not be able to quickly and safely send their products in for repair, DJI has updated its product warranty period. Products with an original warranty ending from March 14, 2020 to April 30, 2020, will have to warranty extended to April 30, 2020. The coverage area of the warranty will remain the same. We encourage all DJ customers to take steps to remain safe and healthy during this time.

What do you think about DJI extending the warranty period? Will extending the warranty to April 30th be enough or will we still be knee-deep in the coronavirus outbreak by then. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

