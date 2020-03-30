DJI released a new firmware update for the DJI P4 Multispectral. The update includes new firmware for both the unmanned aircraft (v00.00.0134) as well as the remote controller (v00.00.0134).

New firmware for DJI P4 Multispectral – v00.00.0134

Overview of the new firmware for the DJI P4 Multispectral

Date: 2020.03.26

Aircraft Firmware: v00.00.0134

Remote Controller Firmware: v00.00.0134

DJI GS Pro App: v2.0.10

DJI Assistant 2 For Phantom: v2.0.8

DJI Terra: v2.1.3

What’s New?

The minimum time interval in the “Capture at Equal Time Interval” mode can now be set to 1 s.* When the time interval is set to 1 s, a microSD card with a write speed of at least 50 MB/s is required.

Added NDRE and GNDVI live views and the ability to switch between views.*

Fixed the issue where the battery health rate was incorrectly displayed as 0.

Fixed the issue where linking between the aircraft and remote controller failed in some countries or regions.

Fixed the issue where the remote controller could not use the firmware of the P4 Multispectral after having used a firmware for the Phantom 4 RTK (SDK) remote controller.

* V2.0.10 or later of DJI GS Pro is required. Pay attention to DJI GS Pro version updates.

Notes:

The aircraft cannot be downgraded to v00.00.0130 after this firmware update.

After updating the remote controller with this firmware version, the remote controller can only be used with the P4 Multispectral aircraft.

Make sure that the firmware for the aircraft and remote controller is up-to-date and the firmware for the D-RTK 2 Mobile Station is v02.01.0012. Otherwise, they will not work together.

Using this firmware with a version of DJI Terra older than v1.2.0. is not recommended, as some functions will not work properly.

What do you think about the new firmware for DJI P4 Multispectral? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos